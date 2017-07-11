Tom Kerridge to share weight loss secrets in TV diet series

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge will help dieters recreate his recipe for weight loss success in a new series.

Tom Kerridge: Lose Weight For Good follows 13 people looking to shape up and keep the weight off who will be guided on a 12-week programme that combines Kerridge's cooking with NHS slimming advice.

Kerridge has achieved a dramatic weight loss himself of 12 stone by following a regime that cuts out carbohydrates and he has designed a healthy menu to be trialled by the dieters in the new six-part series for BBC Two.

He said: "It's impossible to lose weight and keep the weight off for good if you don't enjoy what you're eating.

"The NHS offers really sound advice about how to lose weight so I've taken this as the starting point and decided to challenge myself as a chef to come up with really appealing lower calorie dishes people will want to eat every day.

"The cooking techniques mean there's no compromise on flavour and you're promised a generous plate of food.

"I'm hoping this will help more people to lose weight and still love what they eat."

Those looking to drop the pounds for the programme include a vicar, a police officer, and a nurse who is preparing to get married.

Kerridge said: "They've all got strong reasons why they want or need to lose weight.

"So they've agreed to cut down their calorie intake, and in return I'm providing them with recipes they can make and enjoy at home.

"We'll have to see how well they get on."

:: Tom Kerridge: Lose Weight For Good is set to air on BBC Two in early 2018.