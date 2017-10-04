Tributes paid to tragic mother Sinead Stewart

Friends have told of their devastation on social media after the untimely death of 27-year-old Sinead Stewart.

Online tributes to the young mum - who was expecting her second child - reveal widespread heartbreak.

Police said the mother-to-be's death was a "tragic accident".

The incident happened after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a house in Whitepark Road in Ballycastle on Tuesday.

It is understood the woman, in her 20s, did not die from injuries related to the blaze but in an accident while leaving the property.

One post from a friend reads: "Sinéad Stewart i can’t believe I am even writing this! I am absolutely devastated! One of my best friends in the whole world my life wouldn’t have been as amazing if you weren’t in it."

The post adds "Heaven has gained one of the most beautiful, funny, loving caring young women. Love you so much! RIP Sinead! Heartbroken!"

Another Facebook post said: "We don’t realise how important pictures are until pictures is all we have some good times wee woman. RIP Sinéad Stewart".

Meanwhile another post reads: "Actually cannot take in what has just happened". It adds: "I have no words. Thinking of all your family. RIP Sinéad Stewart".

Another Facebook post says: "Condolences to the family Rest in Peace Sinead".

On Twitter one post also reads: "The news of Sinéad Stewart's death is utterly horrifying. A pregnant, 27 yr old mother. My heart goes out to her partner and child. No words".

Local councillor Cara McShane said the community was devastated.

"The entire town has been left reeling from the news," said the Sinn Fein representative.

"I have extended my condolences to the family of the victim and I know that people in the local community will rally round to support her husband, child and wider family circle in the difficult days ahead."

Fellow councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said the community had been left stunned.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the young woman's family and friends at this devastating time," said the SDLP representative.

"I can't imagine what they're going through. It's just the worst news you could receive.

"I know the community here will rally round them at this incredibly difficult time."