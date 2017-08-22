Trust vows to rehome residents from closed care home in 10 days

The elderly residents of a care home in Enniskillen that authorities say must be closed will be rehomed within 10 days, the Western Trust has said.

Failings were uncovered at Ashbrooke Care Home that the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) say were so serious there was a “risk to the life” of those living there.

The RQIA carried out an unannounced inspection of the home on Wednesday, after receiving what they called “safeguarding concerns” from a source, understood to have been from within the Western Trust, the night before.

In the first case of such action ever being taken in Northern Ireland, the RQIA moved immediately to have the home closed down.

The Commission for Older People in Northern Ireland has commended the RQIA for the “urgent action” they have taken.

However, the commission’s chief executive, Evelyn Hoy, told the News Letter that more should be done to protect older people.

She said: “Whilst it may be distressing for residents to be moved from the place which they call their home, I am pleased that the RQIA intervened when it was deemed necessary.

“Urgent action must always be taken when the safety of older people living in care homes is at risk.”

Asked whether the systems in place to protect older people were “adequate”, Ms Hoy said: “We don’t really believe that they are.”

Her organisation is calling for new legislation to be introduced to “better protect older people”. These would include a criminal charge of ‘corporate neglect’ to allow prosecution of care home and care service owners in cases of abuse or neglect.

She stressed, however, that the vast majority of elderly people are well looked after.

“There are 16,000 people in care, in one setting or another, across Northern Ireland,” she said. “The majority of those are well looked after, cared for and safeguarded.”

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton, meanwhile, said people in Fermanagh are “shocked” and “angry” over events at Ashbrooke.

“People are shocked that the elderly residents were not receiving the level of care and support they needed, and several people with family members in the home were understandably absolutely furious that the first they heard about the home closing was via the media,” she said.

“Having spoken to a number of people with loved ones in Ashbrooke, there is a great deal of concern and worry over the placement and relocation of their relatives.”

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “The Western Trust met with the families of clients within Ashbrooke Care Centre, Enniskillen yesterday evening (Monday) to support them through this challenging time.

“The trust anticipates that all clients will be placed in suitable accommodation within the next 10 days.

“The trust will remain in regular contact with the families throughout this difficult period.”