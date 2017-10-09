Search

William hails 'fantastic' mental health campaign as £2m boost announced

The Duke of Cambridge has praised the "fantastic" work of the royal Heads Together campaign as his charitable foundation announced a £2 million investment towards a new mental health start-up company.

The Duke of Cambridge (right) during a visit to Imperial College London's Data Observatory. The Duke has praised the "fantastic" work of the royal Heads Together campaign, as his charitable foundation announced a 2 million investment towards a new mental health start-up company. During the visit, William learned about the campaign's progress in its drive to "change the conversation on mental health".

