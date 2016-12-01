World AIDS Day in Northern Ireland

Today is World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day is on December 1 every year and it gives people all over the world the chance to unite against H.I.V. and remember all those who have died as a result.

World AIDS Day was held for the first time in 1988.

There are more than 100,000 people currently living in the U.K. with H.I.V. and it is estimated that there are 34 million people around the globe who are thought to have the virus.

One man from Northern Ireland said: “Heading out to do a bit of Christmas shopping. Proud to wear my Red Ribbon today on International World AIDS Day to promote HIV/AIDS awareness.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson caused a stir earlier this week when he said he would not be supporting World AIDS Day.

Mr. Wilson claimed the government spent too much money fighting H.I.V. and AIDS and added that anyone who has contracted H.I.V. did so through “lifestyle choices”.

How can I help?

For more information on World AIDS Day and to find out how you can contribute to the battle against the illness visit WorldAIDSDay.org