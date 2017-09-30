Heartbreak as funerals take place

The funerals have taken place in Londonderry of two boys killed in the city in the past fortnight.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral masses of three-year-old Kayden McLaughlin-McGuinness and Jordan McConomy, 19.

Requiem mass was held for Kayden at St Columba’s Church in the Bogside on Saturday morning, while the requiem mass for Jordan was held at St Joseph’s, Galliagh in the afternoon.

Kayden was found dead at his Bogside home almost two weeks ago.

Jordan died following an assault in the William Street area of the city centre in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

Independent councillor Sean Carr, who lives near the McLaughlin family home, said the Bogside was a community in shock.

“The community of the Bogside are completely devastated by this tragedy,” he said.

“There’s nothing else that people are thinking about.

“Everyone you meet in the street is talking about the little lad and the shock of it.

“Any sudden death is a shock, but when it’s a youngster of that age, it makes it even more tragic.”

Jordan was a student at the North West Regional College who tribute to him yesterday.

A spokesman said: “The Governing Body, Management, Staff and Students of North West Regional College wish to offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of our student Jordan McConomy following his sudden and tragic death.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the McConomy family at this time.

Fr Kevin Mulhern said these have been tough days for the family.

He said: “Over the past days many stories of Jordan’s goodness and kindness have been shared and these have brought great comfort to his family.”