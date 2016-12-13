Heartbroken father reveals pain of 'first Christmas without Lorraine'

A heartbroken father-of-five whose wife was killed in a horror crash has told how he is dreading the first Christmas without his "first girlfriend and then wife'.

William Clyde, 49, from Antrim lost his wife Lorraine in July in a two vehicle collision outside Randalstown.

William and Lorraine on their wedding day

Mrs Clyde, 56, had been travelling in a Citroen C1 car with fellow care worker Michelle McStravick when their vehicle was in collision with a Ford Focus at the Moneyrod Road junction.

A man and woman travelling in the second car sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Mr Clyde, who is hoping to erect a plaque this week at the scene of the crash to his wife and Ms McStravick - said "there is not a second of the day I don't think about Lorraine.. She was the love of my life".

He added: "We have five children and what has happened has not really sunk in with some of them yet. The oldest girl is getting married and she is quite bad still.

Lorraine at St Comgalls Primary School where she worked as a lollipop lady

"The youngest boy is coming home from university for his Christmas break and I don't really know how he is getting on. This is going to be Lorraine's first Christmas in heaven with Jesus and our first Christmas without her.

"At least she is at peace, but I would rather have her here."

Mr Clyde said the "first's are really difficult for us".

"We are all grieving badly and miss her so much because she put family above everything," he said.

"And on December 30 it would have been our 21st wedding anniversary which will be so difficult. I never would have thought in my wildest dreams that (our marriage) it would have ended the way it did. If we ever an argument we would have been talking about it within 10 minutes.

"At least once over the weekend I take flowers down to the spot where she died.

"It's going to be a very hard and difficult time for the whole family this Christmas. We have not rested in trying to get the junction where she died made better for other road users. I do not want anyone else to lose their loved one on that road."

