HEATWAVE: More sunshine today with temperatures rising as high as 24 degrees

Temperatures peaked at just over 23 degrees Celsius in the warmest place in Northern Ireland yesterday, Killowen in Co Down, on another day of glorious sunshine.

The fine Ulster weather extended across much of the country. Pictured above are people stopping to enjoy the sunshine outside City Hall in Belfast, where the temperature reached nearly 22 Celsius yesterday afternoon.

The mercury could be set to soar even higher today, with temperatures rising to as high as 24 degrees.

Ian Robinson, a forecaster with the Met Office, said we are likely to see a short period of heavy rain in the early morning and possibly even some thunder, but that today should be mostly dry and warm.

The highest temperature recorded anywhere in the UK yesterday was a sweltering 32.5 Celsius in London.

The warm weather is also set to continue across most of the UK with temperatures as high as 34 Celsius in London on the summer solstice.