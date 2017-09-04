Help us to find Northern Ireland’s community heroes

The News Letter has teamed up with Autoline Insurance to help a deserving member of the community win a luxurious stay in the Galgorm Resort and Spa.

If someone in your community has helped you deal with a crisis, possibly a house fire or an accident, this is your chance to say thank you, give them the recognition they deserve and they could win a luxurious stay in the Galgorm Resort & Spa worth £200.

Michael Blaney, Autoline Insurance’s MD, said: “Every day Autoline helps our customers manage the consequences of incidents which are often upsetting and sometimes traumatic. Our ethos is ‘We’re With You’ and we wanted to do something to celebrate those in our local communities who have also demonstrated this principle.

“We’re delighted to team up with the News Letter to find the best examples of how people in our communities have gone the extra mile to help an individual or a family in need.”

News Letter editor Alistair Bushe added: “Much of the news agenda is, by its nature, difficult or distressing, so it’s great to hear what good news stories are happening.

“It’s hard to undermine community spirit and we believe that this initiative will give us the opportunity to showcase those whose actions bring out the best of life in Northern Ireland.”

If you have benefitted from the support of your community or if you want to nominate someone for an act of kindness, visit www.autoline.co.uk/community and tell your story in no more than 250 words. Alternatively, write to ‘We’re With You’, Autoline, Ashtree Business Park, Rathfriland Road, Newry, BT34 1BY.