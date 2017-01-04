Here’s why former Chelsea boss ‘Big Phil’ Scolari was in Londonderry

The reason why Brazilian World Cup winning coach and former Chelsea F.C. boss was in Londonderry recently has been revealed.

The 68 year-old, who led Brazil to World Cup glory in Korea/Japan in 2002, was visiting his son who is works in the city, according to a source.

The source said Mr. Scolari’s son is a student at Queen’s University, Belfast and is currently on work placement in Londonderry.

Scolari, who is better known as ‘Big Phil’, was spotted on the 212 Translink Goldline service from the bus station in Foyle Street to the Europa bus station in Belfast on Monday.

Mr. Scolari is the current manager of Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao F.C. in China which includes former Tottenham Hotspur player and Brazilian international, Paulinho.

Did you run into ‘Big Phil’ Scolari when he was in Northern Ireland? Email your photos by clicking this link.