Historic cross commemorating the Somme comes to NI

The original Ginchy Cross – a memorial to the men who lost their lives during the Somme – is coming to the city of Armagh.

It will only be the second time in 100 years it has left its permanent home in Dublin.

The relic serves as a memorial to men who died at Guillemont and Ginchy during the Somme offensive in 1916.

As part of the ‘Decade of Centenaries’, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the Royal British Legion have worked together to bring this historic artifact to the area.

The Ginchy Cross is fashioned on the style of a Celtic cross, designed by Major General WB Hickie, the commander of the 16th (Irish) Division.

Made from old oak beams by the divisional pioneer troops, it was originally erected during the war on the Somme in a field between the villages of Guillemont and Ginchy.

The Ginchy Cross will be on display from June 6 - 11 at The Cardinal Tomás Ó Fiaich Library, Armagh.