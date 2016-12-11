Hockey’s moving tribute to Austin Hunter

Ulster hockey paid a moving tribute to former News Letter editor and avid fan of the sport, Austin Hunter, on Saturday.

Before matches across the Province on Saturday, clubs observed a minute’s silence in memory of Mr Hunter, who died after an accident in Bahrain last weekend.

The former BBC journalist and head of PR at the police service played hockey for North Down, umpired the sport and went on to write about the ladies game for the News Letter.

Mr Hunter’s funeral will take place today at 2nd Comber Presbyterian Church, starting at 2pm.