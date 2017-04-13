Hollywood star spotted in Belfast city centre

Oscar winning actor, Morgan Freeman, was spotted walking around Belfast city centre on Thursday.

A picture of the Hollywood star walking near Brunswick Street was shared by the Maldron Hotels Group on Twitter.

“The queues have started already (opening April 2018!!) to get into our Maldron Hotel Belfast City & look who’s first in line #morganfreeman,” they said.

It is believed 79 year-old Freeman is in the UK to promote his new film ‘Going In Style’ in which he stars alongside Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.