Homes evacuated and police at scene of security alert in Belfast

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Belfast.
A suspicious package was discovered in the Glenbryn Parade area.
A number of homes have been evacuated.
Diversions are in place.
There are no further details at this stage.
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Belfast.
A suspicious package was discovered in the Glenbryn Parade area.
A number of homes have been evacuated.
Diversions are in place.
There are no further details at this stage.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.