Hospital services impacted by serious flooding incident

Services at Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn have been severely disrupted following a flooding incident early this morning.

The Hillsborough Road has been closed between Sprucefield and Governors Road due to the flooding, thought to have been caused by a burst water main within the hospital grounds.

It’s understood the incident has affected the hospital, a number of local homes and a nursing home.

NI Water said the leak has been located and isolated, but NI Fire and Rescue Service crews are still pumping away the flood water before staff can get in to repair the damaged pipe.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed that surgeries sceduled to take place at the hospital today have been cancelled.

A PSNI spokesman said Hillsborough Road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

More to follow.