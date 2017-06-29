Host of stars lined up for Irish Open Pro-Am

Pep Guardiola, Jamie Dornan and Michael O'Neill will be among those joining Ror McIlroy in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am next week.

The event, hosted by the Rory Foundation, takes place at Portstewart Golf Club next Wednesday (July 5) and is already close to a sell-out.

Representing the sporting world are Manchester City boss Guardiola. He will join Rory McIlroy in Belfast next Tuesday evening (July 4) at an event to support the Rory Foundation. The Pro-Am line-up also includes NI boss O’Neill, champion ex-snooker player Dennis Taylor and goalkeeping legend Pat Jennings. Completing the representation of the sporting world is the voice of golf and BBC commentator Peter Allis.

From the world of music, Kevin Baird and Sam Halliday from Two Door Cinema Club will hit the fairways before they officially open the tournament with a fantastic concert in the tented village. Ex-Westlife singer Shane Filan will also take part.

Fresh from his MC duties at an Evening with Rory, award-winning actor and Star of Cold Feet, James Nesbitt will also take to the course alongside fellow actor and Northern Irishman Jamie Dornan and TV presenter Vernon Kay. Completing the celebrity picture will be Hollywood Actor Aidan Quinn, who will fly in from the US specially to participate in the Pro-Am.

“I think this is one of the best Pro-Am line-ups you could ask for. We’re certainly in for an entertaining day and I’m delighted everyone wants to come here and play. There’s no better place to come and play golf than Northern Ireland. It’s nice to be able to call this place home,” said Rory McIlroy.

Tourism NI Chief Executive John McGrillen said: “Tourism NI is delighted to have worked with the Rory Foundation on this year’s Pro-Am star line-up. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has gone from strength to strength since returning to Northern Ireland five years ago. The tournament is an investment in our tourism industry that will pay dividends for decades to come, drawing visitors from across Ireland and further afield and making a vital contribution to local economies”.

Yesterday the Rory Foundation granted a place in the Pro-Am to Shane O'Hara after he won a social media trick shot competition.

