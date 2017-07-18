Hot, hot, hot to wet, wet, wet for NI weather

The sweltering heat which marked the last few days in Northern Ireland looks set to desert the Province for the time being.

According to readings from private forecaster Meteogroup, taken up to 5pm, the top temperatures for Northern Ireland on Tuesday were exactly 25C, recorded at Magilligan in Co Londonderry and at Carrickfinn in Co Fermanagh during the first half of the afternoon.

By contrast, the forecaster said Kew Gardens in London (the UK’s hottest place on Monday) saw a high of 25.6C on Tuesday, whilst the outright hottest reading of the day in the UK was 27.6C in Gosport, Hampshire.

Meteogroup forecaster Mario Cuelar said Wednesday looks set to bring showers, thunder, and even hail, with wet weather likely to continue until Saturday before a possible improvement on Sunday.