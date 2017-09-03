House fire treated as arson with intent to endanger life

Police are treating a fire at a house in Lurgan as arson with intent to endanger life.

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses following the fire at a house in the Connolly Place area of the town in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, 3 September).

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “The police alongside the NIFRS attended the scene shortly after 3:00am, which police are treating as arson with intent to endanger life. The fire caused extensive damage to the property. Thankfully nobody was in the house at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 276 of 3/9/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”