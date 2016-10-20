‘House of Horrors’ - Bakers plead guilty to litany of sex offences against mentally disabled woman

A Craigavon couple have pleaded guilty to a litany of serious sexual offences against a mentally disabled woman.

Both Keith Baker (60) of HMP Maghaberry, Lisburn and his wife Caroline Bernadette Baker (54), whose address cannot be identified, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court today.

Following lengthy discussions between prosecution and defence lawyers,senior QC’s representing Keith and Caroline Baker asked for all but two of the charges they face to be put to them again.

Both Bakers pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting via penetration a woman who was unable to refuse because of a mental disorder on dates between February 2009 and December 2012.

Keith pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, indecent assault on a female, two counts of common law rape, inciting a person with a mental disability to perform a sex act and sexual activity involving penetration.

Caroline Baker also pleaded guilty to sexual activity involving penetration, sex act by adult, inciting a person with mental disorder to perform a sex act, aiding and abeting rape and indecent assault on female.

Two charges against the pair of false imprisonment of a female between March 2004 and December 2012 were left on the books.

The Bakers’ home at Drumellan Mews Craigavon was described at a previous court as a ‘House of Horrors’ after gruesome details were related of the crimes the pair inflicted on their mentally disabled victim.

Previous courts also heard that the victim lived in squalid conditions and was subjected to horrific sexual assaults over many years.

And, via their legal teams, the pair had previously said any sexual activity had been consensual.

Keith Baker, who appeared beside the dock in a motorised wheelchair wearing a check shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, was remanded in custody to appear at Craigavon Crown Court on December 2.

Caroline Baker was released on the same bail conditions also to reappear on December 2.