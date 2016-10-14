Hoverboards recalled over explosion fears

An electrical goods manufacturer has recalled a range of self-balancing scooters / hoverboards following concerns that the devices could catch fire or even explode.

Zulily has issued the recall notice as the lithium-ion battery packs in the scooters and hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Hoverboards, also known as self-balancing boards or scooters, were among the must-have gifts in the UK last Christmas but various products including those manufactured by Groundspeeder were also affected by overheating concerns.

The latest recall applies to all models of hoverboards / self-balancing scooters under brand names Smart Gear, Vertigo, and Xtreme.

Consumers should immediately stop using the products and contact zulily for information on a refund. The US-based manufacturer can be emailed at recall@zulily.com.