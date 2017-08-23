How Ulster Scots money would be spent: Halls, bands, highland dance, art and more

A leaked document submitted to the Stormont talks proposes giving an additional £140 million of taxpayers’ money for Ulster-Scots. Here is a breakdown of proposals of how the money would be spent.

• Ulster-Scots Agency Development resources: £9.1 million – Adding to the current eight staff with 20 further staff in education officer or development officer posts.

• Ulster-Scots Community Network development resources: £3.1 million – Increasing the current six development staff by adding seven new staff.

• Ulster-Scots Institute core funding: £9 million – Increasing the funding for the proposed academic institute from £350,000 a year to about £1 million annually within three years of establishment.

• Roll out of community impact programme: £2.5 million – Support two projects in Belfast and one in each other council area with full-time “development posts”.

• Expansion of Ulster-Scots sector core funding: £4 million – Proposal for “modest resourcing” of £0.5 million a year to “advocate around cultural issues”, support the Ulster-Scots language, highland dance and support organisations such as the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, Royal Scottish Country Dance Society and the Presbyterian Historical Society of Ireland.

• Core funding for marching bands: £2.2 million – The Confederation of Ulster Bands is “disintegrating for lack of resources”, the document claims and this could be re-established with an annual budget of £250,000 as well as allowing the Ulster-Scots Agency to oversee the annual fund of about £200,000 which the Department for Communities operates.

• Ulster-Scots broadcast fund (DCMS): £20 million – This fund receives £1 million a year from Whitehall’s DCMS, compared to £3 million a year for the Irish language broadcast fund. The document says that “equality” between the two funds would cost a further £2 million a year.

• Council development fund: £11 million – A £1.1 million annual budget to be spent by local councils on “Ulster-Scots programme activity”.

• East-West initiative: £2.35 million – Funding for three staff and the overheads of establishing an Ulster-Scots Agency presence in Scotland.

• Social economy/creative industries fund: £4.7 million – Support for social enterprises to “support the sustainability of the sector”.

• Community radio fund: £2.3 million – A £250,000 fund per year to support the cost of equipment, licences, training, centralised programming and salaries for community radio station staff as well as an employee at the Agency.

• Corn Exchange: £8 million – A proposal to purchase the historic building in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter which has been the Ulster-Scots Agency’s home since 2013.

• Hairtlan fund: £6.5 million – A multi-million pound project to create “six Hairtlan areas in Northern Ireland” to create a “distinctive sense of place reflecting Ulster-Scots identity” and to “lever investment” from other government agencies.

• Cultural centres fund: £20 million – The creation of Ulster-Scots cultural centres which would be a “catalyst” and help in “levering additional resources” from “other funding sources”.

• Heritage tourism fund: £20.5 million – Investment in telling the “neglected” story of Northern Ireland’s Ulster-Scots heritage, including the links to several US presidents.

• Public art fund: £10.5 million – Citing the recent erection of the Bushmills statue to Robert Quigg VC, the paper argues that public art can “generate immense positivity” and be “quick wins”.

• Education tuition/flagship schools: £2 million – Citing the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the paper argues that £2 million (although it says this would not be the total cost) could help to end the “discriminatory” current support for Irish without corresponding support for Ulster-Scots, in the school system. It is “imperative” that the Department of Education is given a legal duty to “promote Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture”.

• Legal frameworks team: £1.8 million – Funding for four additional Ulster-Scots Agency staff to monitor compliance with legislation protecting Ulster-Scots and the creation of a litigation fund to pay for legal actions “to establish the parameters of new legislation”.

