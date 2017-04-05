Huge emergency response to motorway incident

An incident, seemingly a crash, has occurred on the M2 just north of Belfast city centre.
There were no details from the police or other services at time of writing.
However, it drew a huge response from the emergency services.
Shortly before 1am, the motorway heading northwards around Yorkgate train station saw two lanes shut down, and a very big emergency presence along the hard shoulder.
It included several police units, and several fire engines.
At least one dark-coloured car appeared badly-damaged.
Other undamaged cars were also stopped near the scene, as well as a large lorry.
By about 1.30am, the number of units at the scene had reduced.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.