Huge emergency response to motorway incident

An incident, seemingly a crash, has occurred on the M2 just north of Belfast city centre.

There were no details from the police or other services at time of writing.

However, it drew a huge response from the emergency services.

Shortly before 1am, the motorway heading northwards around Yorkgate train station saw two lanes shut down, and a very big emergency presence along the hard shoulder.

It included several police units, and several fire engines.

At least one dark-coloured car appeared badly-damaged.

Other undamaged cars were also stopped near the scene, as well as a large lorry.

By about 1.30am, the number of units at the scene had reduced.