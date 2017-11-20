Huge fire at Mallusk waste plant ‘under control’

A massive blaze which broke out at an industrial park in Co Antrim last night has been brought under control by firefighters.

Eleven appliances - including an aerial appliance and a high volume pump - have been in attendance at ISL waste management plant in Mallusk.

The fire started around 8.30pm on Sunday and was still burning early this morning.

However, the NI Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were now “under control”.

Nearby residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

It is not clear how the blaze started.