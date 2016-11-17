Human trafficking probe: man released on police bail

A man arrested in Londonderry as part of a probe into human trafficking has been released on police bail.

The man was arrested on Wednesday morning by detectives from Serious Crime Branch.

He had been taken to Coleraine for questioning before being released on Thursday morning.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A 52-year-old man arrested as part of an investigation into human trafficking and associated offences, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Three properties in the city have also been searched as part of this investigation, and inquiries are ongoing.