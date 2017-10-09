Humanists UK to intervene in NI abortion law case

The secularist organisation Humanists UK says it has been granted permission to intervene in a court case due to be heard later this month on abortion in Northern Ireland.

The case is being brought to the Supreme Court by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission after a previous ruling at the Court of Appeal overturned a verdict that the restrictions on abortions in Northern Ireland were incompatible with human rights legislation.

The Court of Appeal held that the issue should be dealt with by the Stormont Assembly.

The case being brought to the Supreme Court argues that abortion should be legal for women with pregnancies where the foetus cannot survive birth, women whose pregnancies arise from rape or incest, and women with serious malformation of the foetus.

Humanists UK is intervening in support of the commission. The Supreme Court has granted Humanists UK permission to file written evidence and submissions and make oral submissions at the hearing.

The case will be heard before seven Supreme Court judges over three days, from October 24 to 26. The judges are Lady Hale, Lord Mance, Lord Kerr, Lord Wilson, Lord Reed, Lady Black, and Lord Lloyd-Jones.

Humanists UK says it has “long campaigned in defence of women’s reproductive rights” and has “intervened in other cases concerning Northern Ireland’s restrictive abortion laws”.