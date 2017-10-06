Hundreds expected at funeral for tragic Sinead Stewart

Hundreds of mourners are expected to gather in the Co Antrim town of Ballycastle tomorrow to say goodbye to tragic mother-of-one Sinead Stewart.

The 27-year-old died following an accident at her home in Whitepark Road. It is understood she was four-months pregnant.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Mrs Stewart, with one close friend describing her as “one in a million”.

Aisling McAlister wrote on Facebook: “The news still hasn’t sunk in. You stuck by my side throughout the years and even though you settled down and started your beautiful little family, we still stayed in contact.

“Sleep tight princess, gone far too soon.”

Another friend, Angela Hughes, spoke of her “devastation” at Mrs Stewart’s sudden passing.

She posted: “One of my best friends in the whole world, my life wouldn’t have been as amazing if you weren’t in it.

“Heaven has gained one of the most beautiful, funny, loving caring young women.”

Mrs Stewart leaves behind her husband of two years, Alistair, and a young daughter.

The community has been left reeling after the tragedy and Sinn Fein councillor Cara McShane, who knew Mrs Stewart’s family, said local people were “united in heartbreak”.

She added: “Sinead came from a lovely and well-respected family and I know everyone will be thinking of her family at this terrible time.”

Mrs Stewart’s funeral will take place tomorrow from her home at 9.15am, then on to St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Church for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.