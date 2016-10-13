Hundreds of Orangemen walk in tribute to Drew Nelson

Hundreds of Orange Order members wearing full regalia have led the funeral cortege for Grand Secretary Drew Nelson to a church in Co Down.

The funeral service for Dromore solicitor Mr Nelson, who died on Monday after a short battle with cancer, is taking place from St John’s Church, Upper Kilwarlin, Hillsborough.

Orangemen walking towards the church near Hillsborough

Some of the leading figures in the Orange Order were at the head of the cortege as it made its way to the church from an assembly point.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson, Assistant Grand Master Mervyn Gibson, Mr Nelson’s business partner and close friend Lewis Singleton and Assistant Grand Master Harold Henning are pictured walking just behind Mr Nelson’s coffin.

First Minister Arlene Foster gave a tribute to Mr Nelson during the funeral service.