Hundreds to convene in Londonderry for Sinn Fein leadership announcement

Hundreds of Sinn Fein members and activists will gather in Londonderry on Thursday night for a political update from the party leadership.
Gerry Kelly will be the main speaker at the event.
The meeting will take place at 7pm in the City Hotel.
