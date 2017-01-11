Search

Hundreds to convene in Londonderry for Sinn Fein leadership announcement

Martin McGuinness. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Hundreds of Sinn Fein members and activists will gather in Londonderry on Thursday night for a political update from the party leadership.

Gerry Kelly will be the main speaker at the event.

The meeting will take place at 7pm in the City Hotel.