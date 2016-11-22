Hunt is on for Willy Wonka golden tickets

Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society and Foster’s Chocolates have teamed up to make Willy Wonka’s golden ticket search a reality.

And whoever finds one of the five tickets in specially produced pantomime themed chocolate bars will have the chance to win free tickets to this year’s panto at the Burnavon, Cookstown (from 6th – 28th January).

The ‘Willy Wonka: The Pantomime’ chocolate bars, produced by Foster’s Chocolates, are on sale for £1 each in Daly’s Newsagents and Spar supermarket, Stewartstown; Newell Stores in Dungannon and Coalisland and Sheehy’s Newsagents in Cookstown.

Fosters Chocolate has been producing their hand made chocolate and confectionery products in Northern Ireland for over 25 years. They are pleased to support Stewartstown Dramatic Society in producing the fantastic ‘Wonka Bars’.

There are five golden tickets contained within the specially produced chocolate bars and those lucky enough to pick one of the winning bars will receive a family pass to the finale night on 28th January.

Pat Smith, Chairperson of the Society, said, ‘We are delighted that Foster’s Chocolates are supporting us. We’d also like to thank the stockists. It is fantastic that these local businesses are investing in the culture of the Mid Ulster area.”

There is a preview night of the panto on Friday 6th January at 8pm, with tickets priced at £7. All other shows are £10 / £8 and a group booking offer – buy eight tickets, get two free is also available. Friday shows are at 8pm, and Saturday shows are at 2.30pm and an evening performance at 8pm. To book your tickets, call the Box Office on 028 8676 9949, or online at www.burnavon.com