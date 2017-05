A Westminster hustings event will take place in Ballyclare on Wednesday, May 24.

The event, organised by the Ballyclare Civic Forum, will be staged in Ballyclare Town Hall and will run from 7:30pm until 9:30pm.

It is understood South Antrim candidates Paul Girvan, Declan Kearney, Neil Kelly, Danny Kinahan and Roisin Lynch will be present.

Everyone welcome to attend.