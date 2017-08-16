Hyde Park bomb suspect issued with court papers

High Court papers have been served on the chief suspect in the 1982 Hyde Park bombing, John Downey, to bring him to trial in a civil case, the Hyde Park Justice Campaign group have said.

In a statement, the group said: “Key members of the Hyde Park Justice Campaign, Mark Tipper and Sarah Jayne Young, are today celebrating a milestone in their decades-long search for the truth regarding the 1982 IRA bombing that murdered their relatives.”

The statement continues: “High Court papers have been served on the chief suspect, John Downey, to bring him to trial in a civil case after his criminal prosecution collapsed in 2014 due to what a Government Inquiry would later rule had been a ‘catastrophic error’. The papers were hand-delivered to his properties and court order was granted allowing service by way of an advertisement in the Irish Independent.”

Mark Tipper, brother of Trooper Simon Tipper murdered by the 1982 bomb, said: “His retirement plans might be disturbed but our lives were wrecked in 1982, and ever since. We’re not seeking money, we’re seeking justice. We’re one step closer to having our day in court.”