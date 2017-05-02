I’ll come back even better, vows stabbed boxer

A young amateur boxer who was stabbed in the face while on a night out in Belfast has promised he will be back “better than ever”.

Caoimhin Hynes said it was only starting to sink in how lucky he is to be alive.

The 20-year-old, who is a member of the Holy Trinity boxing club, was attacked by a group of men wearing tracksuits at Donegall Place shortly before 3am on Monday.

Posting to Facebook from his hospital bed, he said: “It’s only really hitting me now how much things could have been different and how it could be a wake everyone could have been going to and not the hospital to see me.”

He added: “I promise I’ll be back better than ever in terms of boxing wise.

“This is only a little crack in my road to success.”

A number of big names from the boxing world have wished Mr Hynes a speedy recovery.

Carl Frampton tweeted: “Disgraceful and disgusting. Hope he’ll be back to doing what he does best soon.”

Tyson Fury posted to Twitter: “Get well soon pal and may God bless you.”

Barry McGuigan also took to Twitter to say: “What sort of cowards could do this? When they catch them, they should all be made do thirds with Caoimhin #dirtbags”.