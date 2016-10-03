‘I’ll never forget the sight of my father lying there - the blood’

A woman who watched her father take his last breaths after being shot dead by the IRA in 1976 says recent efforts by the Orange Order to commemorate his death are a great comfort.

The County Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge recently dedicated a bannerette to ‘murdered brethren’ - 18 men whose lives were taken from them during the Troubles.

The daughter of one of the men, a part-time corporal in the UDR who was gunned down at his garage, spoke about the comfort the Orange Order’s efforts have brought to her family, who have yet to see the killers brought to justice.

Deirdre Speer-White, the eldest of three children, was 16 years-of-age when her father James Speer was killed in November 1976.

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of his death, Deirdre spoke about the horrifying moment she found her father in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the lack of justice the family has had to endure, and the struggle coming to terms with such a brutal murder.

She said: “He was 46 when he was killed. It happened in 1976 so it is the 40th anniversary of his death this year.

“I was 16. My sister Cheryl was 14 and my brother Dermot was 10. It was coming up to my 17th birthday. We were there. We didn’t see the actual seconds when it happened but his garage was only a few feet across the road from our home so we heard the shots.

“He was in the office in the garage, talking across the desk to the secretary. She phoned across, I think she tried phoning the police when the gunman was still there. She phoned across to my mother and we all ran out and we saw him taking his last breaths. I saw him.

“It is not something that ever leaves you. It is something you never forget - the site of his dead body lying there, all the blood.”

An inquest has never been held into the death of the father-of-three, which has compounded the family’s grief over the last four decades.

“Nothing has been done,” Deirdre said. “There was no justice for any of these people. At least when the Orange does something like this bannerette at least you know they are still remembered. I know who murdered my father and he has never been convicted of it.

“People in my generation went through this didn’t and don’t have anyone to talk to about it. Things like counselling just weren’t there back then. The only counselling I really needed would have been to know that at least some sort of justice had gone on - but it hasn’t been done.

“When these reports, the historical enquiries ones, were given to you they didn’t mean anything. They didn’t do anything. It was just a piece of paper handed to you and you were meant to be appreciative that somebody had rehashed the information that you had given them. There isn’t going to be any justice.

“People from a younger generation can’t imagine things like that happening here, in their own country. They see the likes of Isis on the TV and they chop the head off somebody and people see that level of absolute brutality.

“They can’t imagine that sort of thing happening here - but it did. The IRA were cutting people down in ditches and doorsteps for years. There was a gang of them in East Londonderry and they were slaughtering people.”

Deirdre said it was comforting to know her father has not been forgotten: “It’s a big comfort to see something that is there for posterity. We haven’t got justice but that, at least, lets you know that he hasn’t been forgotten.”