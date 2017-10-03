Ian Paisley ‘loses hope’ after Sinn Fein leader’s remarks at Conservative Conference event

Ian Paisley has reacted disparagingly to a comment from Michelle O’Neill at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and SF leader Michelle O’Neill are taking part in a Q&A at The Champ Ulster Fry Breakfast in Manchester this morning.

It is a regular fringe event at party conferences.

Mr Paisley, who is in attendance at the event, reacted to a comment from Ms O’Neill where he alleges she said “the North isn’t British”.

He tweeted: ““But the North isn’t British” says SF leader. Hope slips further away ! At Ulster Fry event”

It was claimed by another Twitter user – Brian Horner – that she followed up by saying “Irishness & Britishness should be protected in an equal Ireland”.