Identities of island Euromillions winners 'probably common knowledge'

A group of islanders have won the lottery, with their identities said to be the "worst-kept secret".

The small syndicate on Bere Island, off the coast of Cork, bought a ticket for the EuroMillions draw in the local post office and scooped a 500,000 euro prize a week ago.

The group want to remain private but admitted it is probably common knowledge among their neighbours.

"We've timed this perfectly as we hear there's a television crew from Sky on the island looking for us this morning," they said as they collected the cheque at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin.

All the members of the syndicate live on Bere Island, which has a population of 180.

"It's been an absolutely crazy week," the leader of the group said.

The EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket was bought for the draw on September 19, from Bere Island post mistress Mary Murphy, who only started selling lottery tickets in the last year in her Lawrencecove store.

The syndicate won the prize on the Plus draw and plan to use some of the money to make "some changes" for island life.

"We could never have expected the huge reaction that our beautiful little island has received all across the world just because of our EuroMillions win," the group said.

"We are extremely grateful for all of the support we have received in the past few days and we are planning a big celebration for the entire island once the dust settles.

"We have a wonderful community spirit on the island and our win will allow us to make some very positive changes there in the coming months."