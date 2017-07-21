Identity of man found in Lagan last week established

Police have now identified the man whose body was discovered in the River Lagan in south Belfast last week.

The PSNI made several appeals for information as no one had come forward a full week after the body was found.

Apart from confirmation of his identity being established, no information has been made public.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, officers on Friday stressed that it is “important that we can inform the man’s loved ones” of his death.

The man’s body was found in the Shaw’s Bridge area on July 14. He was described as being aged in his 50s, around 5’ 8” tall and wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue jeans and a distinctive belt with a silver rectangle buckle. He was wearing size 10 navy coloured trainers. The body is thought to have been in the water for up to 48 hours.

Ahead of the identification being made, Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said, “To date we have received just over 30 reports from the public. Each of these reports have been investigated and eliminated from our enquiries.

“During our investigations, we have checked the man’s fingerprints against the Northern Ireland and UK databases, checked missing persons reports, have checked with hospitals and we continue to liaise with An Garda Siochana colleagues.”

He added: “While we are not treating this death as suspicious, it is important that we can inform the man’s loved ones of his passing.”