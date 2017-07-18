Identity of man’s body pulled from river remains a mystery

The body of a man pulled from the River Lagan in south Belfast remains unidentified more than three days later.

Police have thanked members of the public who have already come forward in an effort to help, but so far there has been no breakthrough.

The man’s body was discovered near Shaw’s Bridge on Friday. He is thought to be aged in his 50s, 5’ 8” tall, carrying no identification, no tattoos and not wearing any distinctive jewellery. He was dressed in blue jeans with a dark belt with a rectangular buckle, black T-shirt and silver and blue size 10 trainers.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “We have been receiving calls from the public, and we would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to call us. We are not treating this death as suspicious, but it is important that we can inform the man’s loved ones of his passing.”

DI Thornton added: “Therefore, we would continue to appeal for the public’s help and ask anyone who believes they can help police identify this gentleman, or if you have information that could help with our inquiries, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 522 of 14/7/17.”

Speaking from the scene at Shaw’s Bridge on Sunday, PSNI superintendent Melanie Jones said it was sad that the man had apparently not been missed by any friends or family.

Members of the public have been asked to check on friends or relatives if they have not been in touch for several days.