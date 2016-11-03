‘Idiots’ who tied rope across road could have caused serious accident

A length of rope tied across a road in Crumlin could have caused a serious accident, police have warned.

At around 9:15pm on November 2 Antrim Police received reports of what they have described as “a potentially serious incident” at Mill Road, adjacent to Crumlin Glen.

“Drivers reported that a rope had been tied across Mill Road,” a post on the PSNI Antrim Facebook page explained. “The rope would appear to have been from one or more of the buoyancy aids from within the Glen.

“Thankfully no damage or accident occurred as one of the drivers had the presence of mind to remove the rope.

“The risk of a serious accident occurring is obvious, not to mention the damage to the buoyancy aid.

“For anyone out there thinking this was clever or funny it quite simply is not,” the post added.

One man branded those responsible for tying the rope across the road “idiots”, warning that their actions could have been particularly serious if a motorcyclist or cyclist had ridden into it.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with information about those involved to contact Antrim Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.