If you want the best fish and chips in Northern Ireland you’ll have to go to Dungannon

The Dolphin Takeaway in Dungannon has been named as the top fish and chip shop in Northern Ireland.

It’s the second year in a row the takeaway has made it down to the 10 best regional chippies shortlist at the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafood.

Malachy Mallon, owner of The Dolphin Takeaway, commented: “We’ve been running for over 20 years striving to offer the best quality fish and chips, but it’s our attention to detail and the care we take with customer service that we believe really sets us apart from the rest.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be acknowledged for our hard work.

“Our staff have very much embraced the awards and are now excited to be working in a chip shop that’s recognised as one of the best.”

Dolphin Takeaway now competes to be crowned UK’s Independent Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop. The winner will be announced in London on January 26.