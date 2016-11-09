IFA decision to ditch poppies is labelled ‘spineless’

The leader of UKIP in Northern Ireland has said fans will be “justifiably angry” at the IFA’s decision for players not to wear poppies on Friday night.

The team will instead wear plain black armbands when they face Azerbaijan on November 11.

David McNarry said: “Northern Ireland fans will recoil with justifiable anger in response to the spineless decision to ditch the Poppy and wear black armbands.

“What would have been the outcome if those who made the supreme sacrifice had worried about sanctions?”

“England and Scotland have stuck by their principles and their fans. The IFA has lost its backbone. This gutless stance does not represent the fans position.”

Mr McNarry added: “Boycott is not backing the team. So come on IFA, overturn your outrageous decision and let the team show solidarity with the country. Put on the poppy.”