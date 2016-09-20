Illegal immigrants caught at Chinese takeaway

Three illegal immigrants and a woman who overstayed her visa will be deported after they were caught at a Chinese takeaway in Crumlin, the Home Office has confirmed.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Four immigration offenders have been caught following an operation by Immigration Enforcement officers in County Antrim.

“Acting on intelligence, officers visited China Express, Main Street, Crumlin, on Saturday, 17 September and questioned staff to establish whether they had the right to live and work in the UK.

“They arrested three Chinese nationals; two men aged 50 and 27, who were in the country illegally, and a 54-year-old woman who had overstayed her visit visa.

“A 33-year-old Chinese man who had no permission to work was escorted from the premises and must now report to Immigration Enforcement regularly while his case is progressed.

“Those arrested are currently in immigration detention pending removal from the UK.

“China Express was served a notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work. This is a potential penalty of up to £80,000.”

Mike Golden, from Immigration Enforcement in Northern Ireland, said: “We are working hard to tackle illegal working and those who abuse the UK’s immigration system.

“Illegal working is not a victimless crime. It cheats the taxpayer, meaning less money is available for vital public services, undercuts honest employers and denies legitimate job seekers employment opportunities. It also exploits some of society’s most vulnerable people.

“We expect everyone here illegally to leave the UK voluntarily. For those who don’t the message is clear - we will find, detain and remove you.”

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact https://www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.