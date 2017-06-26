Image of weapons found in republican-dominated Belfast district

This is an image of a munitions haul seized by police this week in republican-dominated west Belfast.

The items, described as “suspected firearms and ammunition” by police, were uncovered on June 24, after being found in a house in the Norglen district, to the west of Falls Park.

This photo from the scene has now been released by police.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch was the unit responsible for the operation which netted the lethal cache.

Detective Inspector Peter Mullan said in a statement accompanying the photograph: “Four suspected firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized on Saturday June 24, after being located in a house in the Norglen area.

“The type of weapons and ammunition recovered are similar to those used in shooting attacks against members of this community and their seizure by police has undoubtedly frustrated the activity of individuals intent on creating fear on our streets.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter and are appealing for anyone with information to contact CID on 101, quoting reference number 362 24/06/17. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”