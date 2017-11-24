IN FULL: Metropolitan Police statement on incident at Oxford Circus - 'reports of shots fired'

The Metropolitan Police have released the following statement on the ongoing incident in London.

"Police were called at 16:38hrs on Friday, 24 November to a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station.

Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from British Transport Police.

"If you are on Oxford Street go into a building and stay inside until further direction.

"Avoid travelling to the Oxford Street area.

"At this stage police have not located any casualties."