IN FULL: Northern Ireland roads STILL closed after Storm Ophelia

Storm Ophelia continues to have an affect on the roads in Northern Ireland with some still closed following Monday's extreme weather conditions.

Here's a list of the roads the Province which remain closed two days after the ex-hurricane arrived.

Damage to the building in the Albertbridge Road area of east Belfast

BELFAST

Montrose Street off the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast remains closed after the front of what appears to be a derelict building collapsed. The road will be closed to facilitate placement of safety measures.

CO DOWN

A25 Strangford Road, Downpatrick at cricket club. Road remains closed because of fallen trees.

Ballydonnety Road, Downpatrick. Road closed, awaiting BT works.

Carrags Carrigs Road, Newcastle – Road closed, awaiting NIE works.

Creighton's Green Road, Holywood. Road closed, fallen tree.