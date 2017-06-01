IN FULL: Road Closures - Gran Fondo Giro d’Italia

The Gran Fondo Giro d’Italia returns to Northern Ireland for a third time on Sunday.

Road closures will be in place as a result.

A full list of road closures in your area can be seen on the Gran Fondo Giro d’Italia website.

The Gran Fondo Giro d’Italia is supported by the Northern Ireland Executive and is part funded by Tourism N.I.

Spectators are being encouraged to wear pink (the official colour of the race) on Sunday.

“The effect of road closures on the public who live on the route along with places of worship and businesses will mean that they will have limited access during the times the closures will be enforced, for this reason, we have developed different timings to which zones on the route will be closed and open,” reads a notice on the official Gran Fondo Giro d’Italia website.

A Gran Fondo, which when translated from Italian into English means ‘big ride’, is a long distance bicycle race.