IN PHOTOS: C.S. Lewis Sqauare grand opening

The opening on Tuesday evening marked the anniversary of the author's death in 1963. Seven permanent sculptures based on characters from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe were unveiled. Photo Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

C.S. Lewis Square opened in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Here’s a look at the opening in pictures.

