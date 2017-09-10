In pictures: BBC Proms in Park held at striking Fermanagh venue

Thousands of people enjoyed an evening of classical and contemporary music on Saturday as the grounds of the National Trust property at Castle Coole hosted this year’s BBC Proms in the Park.

An audience of around 5,000 were treated to a musical outdoor extravaganza featuring the Ulster Orchestra, under the baton of David Brophy, and an array of international and home-grown classical and contemporary music stars who performed against the striking backdrop of the County Fermanagh landmark.

The crowd were wrapped up warm from the cold

Now in its 16th year the concert featured Sir James and Lady Jeanne Galway, percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie and violinist, Daniel Hope. One of the world’s biggest names in musical theatre, the awarding-winning Ruthie Henshall, also took part.

Fermanagh-born actor Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) joined the line-up along with young harpist Richard Allen, while there was an appearance by the acclaimed Irish ensemble, Anúna.

A highlights programme of the Enniskillen concert will be shown on Sunday, September 24 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 5.35pm.

County Fermanaghs very own Adrian Dunbar recites poetry written by Frank Ormsby as part of this years BBC Proms In the Park in the grounds of Castle Coole