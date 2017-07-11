Search

IN PICTURES: Final preparations for Eleventh Night bonfires

Tyler Quinn (right) and Thomas Corry (left) at the Ballymacash bonfire

Tyler Quinn (right) and Thomas Corry (left) at the Ballymacash bonfire

The finishing touches are being made to Eleventh Night bonfires across Northern Ireland.

The traditional bonfires are lit each year on eve of the annual July 12 celebrations marking King William III's victory at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The Ballymacash Bonfire in Lisburn

The Ballymacash Bonfire in Lisburn

Nyla Thompson and Eva Stewart at the Ballymacash bonfire in Lisburn

Nyla Thompson and Eva Stewart at the Ballymacash bonfire in Lisburn

The bonfire at Inverary Playing fields in east Belfast

The bonfire at Inverary Playing fields in east Belfast

A large towering bonfire pictured near the Donegall Road in Belfast

A large towering bonfire pictured near the Donegall Road in Belfast

Jayden Braniff, 3, pictured on a bonfire on Sandy Row

Jayden Braniff, 3, pictured on a bonfire on Sandy Row

Ravenscroft Avenue bonfire in east Belfast

Ravenscroft Avenue bonfire in east Belfast

The Roden Street Bonfire in the Village area of Belfast

The Roden Street Bonfire in the Village area of Belfast

The Roden Street Bonfire

The Roden Street Bonfire