IN PICTURES: Final preparations for Eleventh Night bonfires

The finishing touches are being made to Eleventh Night bonfires across Northern Ireland.
The traditional bonfires are lit each year on eve of the annual July 12 celebrations marking King William III's victory at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
The traditional bonfires are lit each year on eve of the annual July 12 celebrations marking King William III's victory at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.