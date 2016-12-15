In pictures: Mysterious graffiti appears in Larne

Larne residents awoke to find mysterious graffiti daubed on the side of local buildings this morning (Thursday December 15).
The graffiti bore the words “House Breakers” alongside a symbol of a circle containing a cross.
Two such slogans were scrawled across the town’s Laharna building, while another appeared on the boarded-up doors of the former Poundstretchers store in Lower Cross Street and a third was spotted on a wall in Fleet Street.
Speaking this morning, a PSNI spokesperson said they had not yet received any reports of the incidents.
A Housing Executive spokesperson said that the graffiti will be removed today (Thursday).
