In pictures - parading home

Images from this morning’s Orange Order parade in Belfast.

The march passed entirely peacefully and the long standing Twaddell protest camp was dismantled shortly afterwards.

Picture - Kevin Scott / Presseye The return parade makes its way past the Ardoyne shopfront towards the finishing point. on October 1st 2016 , Northern Ireland (Photo by Kevin Scott / Presseye)

For more reaction look for updates on our facebook page.

Picture - Kevin Scott / Presseye The Twaddell camp is dismantled following the parade on October 1st 2016 , Northern Ireland (Photo by Kevin Scott / Presseye)

Pacemaker press 01/10/2016 The Ligoniel Lodges have held a permanent protest since July 2013 over a decision to stop their return parade past the Ardoyne shops. They have agreed to a voluntary moratorium on future return parades. The Twaddell protest camp on the interface will be dismantled following the parade Around 600 police officers are on duty in the area. Several dozen protesters from the Greater Ardoyne Residents Collective (Garc) gathered at the Ardoyne shops as the parade got underway. They chanted "walk of shame" as the parade passed the Ardoyne shops but dispersed peacefully after the march passed. Pictured are Loyalist band members being welcomed home by their supporters. Picture Mark Marlow/pacemaker press

Pacemaker press 01/10/2016 The Ligoniel Lodges have held a permanent protest since July 2013 over a decision to stop their return parade past the Ardoyne shops. They have agreed to a voluntary moratorium on future return parades. The Twaddell protest camp on the interface will be dismantled following the parade Around 600 police officers are on duty in the area. Several dozen protesters from the Greater Ardoyne Residents Collective (Garc) gathered at the Ardoyne shops as the parade got underway. They chanted "walk of shame" as the parade passed the Ardoyne shops but dispersed peacefully after the march passed. Pictured are Loyalist band members being welcomed home by their supporters. Picture Mark Marlow/pacemaker press